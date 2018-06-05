Trump nominates new FCC commissioner

US president Donald Trump has nominated Geoffrey Starks to serve as a Commissioner of the FCC, following the departure of Mignon Clyburn. Starks' appointment to the position is subject to approval from the US Senate and would see him take up one of the most senior positions at the agency…

Starks' appointment to the position is subject to approval from the US Senate and would see him take up one of the most senior positions at the agency.

“I congratulate Geoffrey Starks on his forthcoming nomination to serve as a Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission. He has a distinguished record of public service, including in the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, and I wish him all the best during the confirmation process,” said FCC chairman Ajit Pai.

Starks has previously worked as the assistant bureau chief in the FCC's Enforcement Bureau, which focuses on protecting consumer rights.

Starks' predecessor, Mignon Clyburn, was a vocal advocate for net neutrality, whose term in office officially ended in June 2017. However, Clyburn has continued in the position until her successor could be named.

Starks' as worked closely with US telcos throughout his career and his prospective appointment has been welcomed by the industry.

“We congratulate Geoffrey Starks on his nomination as an FCC Commissioner. His record of public service—in the agency’s Enforcement Bureau and at the Department of Justice—and his deep expertise in communications policy are just the right ingredients for a distinguished tenure as a Commissioner. I urge the Senate to confirm him quickly, and all of us at USTelecom look forward to working closely with him,” said Jonathan Spalter, president and CEO of USTelecom.