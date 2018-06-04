Three and Superdrug launch new UK MVNO

UK mobile network operator, Three, is set to launch a new mobile service in partnership with high street cosmetics retailer, Superdrug. Superdrug Mobile will be available exclusively to the 12 million members of Superdrug's Health and BeautyCard loyalty scheme…

For £10 per month, customers will receive 4GB of data per month in addition to unlimited calls and texts, making it one of the lowest priced, contract free offerings in the market.

“We are very excited about Superdrug Mobile which is a great example of an already strong brand further strengthening its customer engagement model through a mobile offering. We worked closely together on the complex task of integrating their loyalty scheme into a mobile offering to deliver a great product,” said Three, director of wholesale, Lynda Burton.

“We understand that brand owners are not always telecoms experts, so we make things simple so that our partners can focus on managing their customers while we take care of everything else.”

Three currently boasts 10 million mobile customers across the UK and is the country's fourth biggest network operator by number of subscribers.