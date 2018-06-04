World Communication Awards highlight key industry trends for 2018

This year the World Communication Awards are set to be bigger, better and more inclusive than ever before, with a host of new categories added this year by the judges. The new categories reflect the changing state of the industry and offer a fascinating insight into the evolution of the telecommunications landscape…

The new categories reflect the changing state of the industry and offer a fascinating insight into the evolution of the telecommunications landscape.

As telcos around the world look for increasingly innovative strategies to boost their revenues, we take a quick look at the categories that have s special significance this year.

The User Experience Award

With customer satisfaction levels a key area of concern for the telecoms industry in general, the UX award looks at those companies that have gone the extra mile to deliver outstanding levels of service to their customer. As companies across the industry looks to boost their customer satisfaction scores, this is sure to be a hotly contested category.

The Platform Award

As the lines between traditional telco and media company continue to blur, the platform award will look at companies that have given telcos the opportunity to expand their traditional offering. The award will be one by the most innovative service provider, platform company, or vendor, who is enabling the platform strategy of an operator.

The Moving Picture Award

Online TV and video streaming services are set to play a huge role in the evolution of the role of telcos, particularly as 5G and full fibre networks boost connectivity. This award will look at those companies who are helping to redefine the way consumers view television.

The Digital Lifestyle Award

As operators look to sign more subscribers up to triple play and quad play services, this award looks at those companies who are helping to evolve the digital landscape. With more and more companies opting to consolidate their market positions through convergence, this sub-sector of the telecoms industry is certain to see rapid expansion in the years ahead.

The deadline for entries has now been extended to the 15th June 2018, so there is still time to nominate your business.

The World Communication Awards will be held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Park Lane, London on the 31st October 2018.