Orange appoints new CTO for Belgium

Orange Belgium has promoted Stefan Slavnicu to the position of chief technology officer, following a meeting of the company's board of directors. …

Orange Belgium has promoted Stefan Slavnicu to the position of chief technology officer, following a meeting of the company's board of directors.

Slavnicu brings 18 years of experience to the role and is currently CTO of Orange's Romanian operations.

"I am very pleased to welcome Stefan to manage and further develop our network. His extensive telecom technology experience and knowledge will be of great value for Orange Belgium, in particular regarding our IoT business and the road towards 5G,” said Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium.

Slavnicu will replace Gabriel Flichy who will move to a role in Orange's FTTH unit in France.

"I hereby want to thank Gabriel Flichy for the tremendous work he has done. His dedication for the last 5 years together with the teams of the Technology Department has been instrumental in the fact that the network of Orange Belgium is today recognised as a leading 4G network in the country," he added.

Orange has the second biggest Next Generation Network in Europe, boasting 36 million subscribers across 8 distinct European markets, including France, Spain, Romania, Belgium and Moldova.