Monday, 04 June 2018

Northern Ireland's £150m broadband funding could boost local economy by £1.2bn

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 04 June 18

The new funding package will make funds available to roll out full fibre networks across Northern Ireland

A new report commissioned by BT indicates that a £150 million deal to upgrade Northern Ireland's broadband networks could help to generate and additional £1.2 billion of revenue for the local economy…

A new report commissioned by BT indicates that a £150 million deal to upgrade Northern Ireland's broadband networks could help to generate and additional £1.2 billion of revenue for the local economy. 

Following the snap UK election last year, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) was able to negotiate the additional funding from Westminster, as part of a deal that kept the Conservative party in power.  

The funds will help to provide ultrafast full fibre broadband to over 140,000 homes and businesses in Northern Ireland. 

The report states that for every pound invested today, Northern Ireland's economy will reap £8 of benefits by the year 2033. 

"This report highlights the huge potential of an expansion of ultrafast fibre broadband in rural areas and how it could open a wealth of opportunities, future-proofing our infrastructure and enabling Northern Ireland to compete alongside the best fibre networks in Europe," Mairead Meyer, managing director of Northern Ireland Networks at BT, told The Irish News newspaper. 

BT customers in Mid-Ulster, Fermanagh and Omagh regions will be among those to see a dramatic boost in connectivity, according to the report.   

 

Brining full fibre, gigabit capable connectivity to Britain's hard to reach and rural communities will be a key theme at this year's Connected Britain event. Click here for a full agenda and to find out how you can be a part of the show. 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 