Intelsat signs deal to boost broadband coverage in Myanmar

Intelsat has signed a strategic agreement with the government of Myanmar to accelerate the deployment of wireless communication infrastructure in the country.

"The Ministry of Transport and Communications will utilize services on Intelsat 39, a Ku-and-C-band satellite which is scheduled to replace Intelsat 902 at 62° East in 2019. Under the new multi-year, multi-transponder agreement, Intelsat 39 will host both C- and Ku-band satellite services for Myanmarsat-2 which will enable the Government of Myanmar to significantly enhance its existing network as well as the networks of other mobile operators’ and media companies," read an Intelsat statement.

The new deal will help to fast-track the deployment of affordable, high speed broadband and internet connectivity throughout the Southeast Asian nation.

“By expanding our relationship with Intelsat, the power and efficiencies generated by Intelsat’s Globalised Network fortifies our network infrastructure, expands broadband connectivity outside of Myanmar’s urban centers and enhances the educational, health, media and government services provided to the people of Myanmar. Our partnership with Intelsat ensures that businesses will have access to fast, sustainable, high-quality broadband connectivity to support expansion of the media, energy and banking sectors and spur further economic development across the country,” said U Chit Wai, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications Union Minister’s Office.

