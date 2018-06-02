Saturday, 02 June 2018

Intelsat signs deal to boost broadband coverage in Myanmar

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 01 June 18

Following democratic reforms in 2015, Myanmar is one of Southeast Asia's fastest growing economies and is keen to boost its in country connectivity

Intelsat has signed a strategic agreement with the government of Myanmar to accelerate the deployment of wireless communication infrastructure in the country. "The Ministry of Transport and Communications will utilize services on Intelsat 39…

Intelsat has signed a strategic agreement with the government of Myanmar to accelerate the deployment of wireless communication infrastructure in the country.

"The Ministry of Transport and Communications will utilize services on Intelsat 39, a Ku-and-C-band satellite which is scheduled to replace Intelsat 902 at 62° East in 2019. Under the new multi-year, multi-transponder agreement, Intelsat 39 will host both C- and Ku-band satellite services for Myanmarsat-2 which will enable the Government of Myanmar to significantly enhance its existing network as well as the networks of other mobile operators’ and media companies," read an Intelsat statement.

The new deal will help to fast-track the deployment of affordable, high speed broadband and internet connectivity throughout the Southeast Asian nation.

“By expanding our relationship with Intelsat, the power and efficiencies generated by Intelsat’s Globalised Network fortifies our network infrastructure, expands broadband connectivity outside of Myanmar’s urban centers and enhances the educational, health, media and government services provided to the people of Myanmar. Our partnership with Intelsat ensures that businesses will have access to fast, sustainable, high-quality broadband connectivity to support expansion of the media, energy and banking sectors and spur further economic development across the country,” said U Chit Wai, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications Union Minister’s Office.

 

Next month, the Asia Communication Awards will celebrate the achievements of companies looking to boost connectivity across Asia. Click here to find out which companies have been shortlisted for the event in Singapore. 

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 