Synchronoss completes honeybee acquisition

Synchronoss Technologies has completed the acquisition of the honeybee software business from Dixons Carphone for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was first reported by Total Telecom in May…

The acquisition was first reported by Total Telecom in May, and will allow Synchronoss to sharpen its focus on digital excellence.

“Our honeybee acquisition reflects our deep commitment to helping our customers across all sectors become digital first,” said Glenn Lurie, president and CEO, Synchronoss.

“The honeybee platform collects granular insights on guided customer journeys; interfaces with legacy systems; and offers new levels of simplicity, transparency and, most critically of all, customer engagement. Both Synchronoss and honeybee enjoy a rich, proven heritage in device and service activation, and we are now combining our expertise to create a digital experience platform that is capable of evolving with new and existing customer buying habits and expectations.”

honeybee supports telcos by offering fully interactive CRM capabilities for call centre and online customer interactions, streamlining the customer service process. honeybee gives users enhanced control over their own customer service experience, providing a greater degree of autonomy.