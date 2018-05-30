Iliad launches ultra low-cost network in Italy

French telco Iliad has launched its operations in Italy, according to a company release. The mobile network operator will launch 3G, 4G and LTE services across Italy…

French telco Iliad has launched its operations in Italy, according to a company release. The mobile network operator will launch 3G, 4G and LTE services across Italy, using Wind Tre's network infrastructure.

"The group is delighted to announce that it is launching its mobile business in Italy under the "Iliad" brand name. In becoming Italy's fourth mobile operator, the Group is taking a major step forward in its growth trajectory as it now has access to a new market worth some €16 billion," Iliad said in a statement to the press.

Iliad is set to disrupt the Italian market with the introduction of an ultra-low cost tariff, which offers 30Gb of data, unlimited calls and texts for just €5.99. The offer, which is only available to the first million subscribers, will be by far the cheapest tariff available in Italy.

"This international expansion is a logical extension of the group's strategy and will enable us to capitalise on the experience we have built up since the successful launch of our mobile business in France in 2012," the statement said.

Iliad has committed to investing €1 billion in developing its 5G networks over the coming years.