Orange to showcase the power of VR at Roland Garros

In collaboration with the French Tennis Federation, Orange will offer spectators to take part in an immersive Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) experience, that will allow attendees to compete on the Philippe-Chatrier court. Through the use of a VR headset, tennis fans can compete against a holographic competitor. The game promises to be among the most realistic simulations available to date.

The Holotennis matches can also be viewed on tablets within the stadium that will utilise a range of AR features to demonstrate the possibility of future sport broadcasting, incorporating stats and figures into the live action.

Fans will also be able to take virtual reality tours of the stadium using VR headsets. As Roland Garros is currently undergoing a facelift, the VR tours will allow users to see what the stadium will look like once the renovation work has been completed.

Orange will also use Edge Video Analytic technology to measure crowd numbers on each of the courts, in real time. This is made possible through the use of live smart cameras and the local processing of images within the mobile network. This technology is expected to enhance the spectators' experience by reducing waiting times to access the courts.