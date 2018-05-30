Three UK announces senior management changes

Three UK has confirmed the appointment of a new chief financial officer, to help drive the mobile network operator's corporate operations. Darren Purkis will take up the reins with effect from the 1st June 2018…

Purkis was previously deputy CFO for Three and will be promoted to the position of CFO following Richard Woodward's promotion to the position of chief commercial officer.

Three is currently the UK's fourth largest mobile network operator, boasting over 10 million customers across the United Kingdom.

Three is seeing rapid growth in its customer base and, like the UK's other MNOs, will have significant work to do in the year's ahead, as the company looks to ready itself for the rollout of 5G services in the UK next year.

Three recently spent £151 million to secure 20MHz of 3.4GHz spectrum at Ofcom's 5G spectrum auction. Following Three's acquisition of UK Broadband, Three now holds 144MHz of 5G compatible spectrum, more than any other operator in the UK.