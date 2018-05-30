Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Ericsson unveils new Eastern European HQ in Budapest

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom`
Tuesday 29 May 18

The company has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a local university in Hungary, to foster close collaboration and encourage innovation

Ericsson Hungary has inaugurated its new headquarters in Budapest. The campus boasts state of the art research and development facilities and will house over 2,000 employees. The opening ceremony was attended by the Hungarian Prime Minister Vikto Orban and Ericsson's CEO Borje Ekholm…

Ericsson Hungary has inaugurated its new headquarters in Budapest. The campus boasts state of the art research and development facilities and will house over 2,000 employees.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Hungarian Prime Minister Vikto Orban and Ericsson's CEO Borje Ekholm.

The new headquarters will be a crucial part of Ericsson's global R&D ecosystem. The high-tech building will be among the most modern and ambitious places to work in Hungary, housing Ericsson's test laboratory, innovation space and test garage.

“Ericsson has a strong commitment to Hungary. The continuous growth of the local R&D organization builds on excellent results achieved by Hungarian researchers and engineers, such as the development of Ericsson Expert Analytics, our real-time analytics solution. This talent, strong local presence, and our track record enables us to be the main and reliable partner in the development of 5G in Hungary," said Börje Ekholm, president and CEO, Ericsson.

Ericsson also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) which will foster long-term close cooperation in education, research, and innovation.  

“The MoU with Budapest University of Technology and Economics is also great news for local innovation and cooperation. In addition to research results, it will enhance our reputation among students and strengthen BME’s attractiveness as a place of study,” said Ekholm.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 