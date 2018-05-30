Ericsson unveils new Eastern European HQ in Budapest

Ericsson Hungary has inaugurated its new headquarters in Budapest. The campus boasts state of the art research and development facilities and will house over 2,000 employees. The opening ceremony was attended by the Hungarian Prime Minister Vikto Orban and Ericsson's CEO Borje Ekholm…

Ericsson Hungary has inaugurated its new headquarters in Budapest. The campus boasts state of the art research and development facilities and will house over 2,000 employees.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Hungarian Prime Minister Vikto Orban and Ericsson's CEO Borje Ekholm.

The new headquarters will be a crucial part of Ericsson's global R&D ecosystem. The high-tech building will be among the most modern and ambitious places to work in Hungary, housing Ericsson's test laboratory, innovation space and test garage.

“Ericsson has a strong commitment to Hungary. The continuous growth of the local R&D organization builds on excellent results achieved by Hungarian researchers and engineers, such as the development of Ericsson Expert Analytics, our real-time analytics solution. This talent, strong local presence, and our track record enables us to be the main and reliable partner in the development of 5G in Hungary," said Börje Ekholm, president and CEO, Ericsson.

Ericsson also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) which will foster long-term close cooperation in education, research, and innovation.

“The MoU with Budapest University of Technology and Economics is also great news for local innovation and cooperation. In addition to research results, it will enhance our reputation among students and strengthen BME’s attractiveness as a place of study,” said Ekholm.