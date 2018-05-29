Viettel to launch 4G network in Myanmar

Vietnam's state-owned telco, Viettel, is set to launch the first nationwide 4G network in Myanmar, according to Reuters. The Mytel network is the product of a collaboration between Viettel, Myanmar National Holding Public Ltd and Star High Public Co Ltd…

Vietnam's state-owned telco, Viettel, is set to launch the first nationwide 4G network in Myanmar, according to Reuters.

The Mytel network is the product of a collaboration between Viettel, Myanmar National Holding Public Ltd and Star High Public Co Ltd, will attract between 2 – 3 million customers by the end of the current year.

“With a newly opened and fast-growing economy, Myanmar offers great opportunities for telecommunication companies,” Viettel deputy general director Le Dang Dung said in a statement to the press.

The newly formed Mytel network will be the fourth largest mobile network operator in the country, with a value in excess of $1.5 billion.

Viettel will face competition in the race to launch Myanmar's fastest networks from Qatari based firm, Ooredoo. Ooredoo has already launched 4G and LTE services in selected provinces of the country.

Following democratic reforms in 2015, Myanmar is one of Southeast Asia's fastest growing economies and is keen to boost its in country connectivity.

In addition to its domestic operations, Viettel is active in 10 markets across Africa, Asia and South America including Peru, Cameroon and Cambodia. The company has a total of 43 million subscribers across its global operations.

Next month, the Asia Communication Awards will celebrate the achievements of companies looking to boost connectivity across Asia. Click here to find out which companies have been shortlisted for the event in Singapore.