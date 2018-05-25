Friday, 25 May 2018

Charles Bligh to head up TalkTalk-Infracapital full fibre JV

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 25 May 18

The newly formed joint venture will connect millions of homes to full fibre networks across the UK

TalkTalk's chief operating officer, Charles Bligh, will head up the newly formed full fibre joint venture with Infracapital, according to a report in the Financial Times…

TalkTalk's chief operating officer, Charles Bligh, will head up the newly formed full fibre joint venture with Infracapital, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The two companies signed heads of agreement for the £1.5 billion JV in February 2018. The newly formed company will aim to deliver fibre to the home (FTTH) services to 3 million homes in the UK.

The formation of the JV comes at a crucial point for the UK, as the country looks to replace its archaic copper legacy networks. This week, the UK's finance minister, Philip Hammond, said that the UK needed 15 million FTTH connections by the year 2025, to kick start its digital economy.

Charles Bligh is currently serving as TalkTalk's chief operating officer and previously spent over twenty years with IBM. TalkTalk is yet to formerly comment on the appointment.

The FT has also reported that BT veteran Paul Reynolds will become the chairman of the JV. Mr Reynolds previously ran BT's wholesale business unit between the year 2000 and 2007.   

In other news, TalkTalk has recently announced that it is to sell off its direct B2B business unit for £175 million.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 