Nordic nations unite to fast track 5G

The prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden have signed a letter of cooperation calling on the Nordic nations to lead the world in the rollout of fifth generation (5G) mobile services…

The prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden have signed a letter of cooperation calling on the Nordic nations to lead the world in the rollout of fifth generation (5G) mobile services.

The ministers pledged to prioritise investment in 5G across the region, as well as encouraging closer collaboration between the Nordic nations.

"The deployment of 5G will require substantial investments as well as the appropriate regulatory framework. At political level, we commit to creating the conditions in the public sector for digitalisation and 5G to flourish. As Nordic prime ministers, we have agreed to the common vision of being the first and most integrated 5G region in the world. We want to create a common Nordic 5G space," the letter said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the prime ministers were united in their desire to make the region first for 5G.

“5G will revolutionise our daily lives,” says Stefan Löfven, the Swedish prime minister and host for the meeting.

The ministers unanimously stressed the importance of a broad approach, working fast and working together.

“Nordic co-operation will be absolutely crucial to reaching our goals for the development and roll out of 5G,” says the Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrín Jakobsdóttir.