Xiaomi makes European debut in Spain

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is set to make its European debut in Spain, as Vodafone Spain launches the firm's Mi MIX 2 handset on its network.

“This new partnership with Vodafone allows us to tap on an even wider consumer group that we believe will truly benefit from our amazing products at honest prices. Vodafone is a leading player and I am truly excited to further grow our business in Spain in partnership with them. Mi MIX 2 showcases Xiaomi’s abilities to push boundaries, and be at the forefront of innovation, while making cutting-edge technologies accessible to everyone,” said Wang Xiang, senior vice president of Xiaomi.

The company is planning an aggressive expansion campaign into Europe from its traditional markets of Asia and Africa. The company plans to launch in the UK and host of other European countries through a deal it has signed with Three UK's parent company CK Hutchison.

The company's westward expansion will be fuelled in part by a reported $10 billion IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The current deal with Vodafone will allow Xiaomi to enter the mid-tier smartphone market in Europe. The phone is capable of handling download speeds of up to 600Mbps and upload speeds of 100Mbps.

"We want our customers to have at their fingertips the best smartphones in the market to enjoy with the best 4G + network and that is why this exclusive distribution agreement of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is essential," said Nuno Taveira, director of the Terminal Business Unit of Vodafone Spain.