Thursday, 24 May 2018

'Billions for millions' strategy underpins DT's commitment to superfast rollout

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 24 May 18

Deutsche Telekom resharpens its focus on rolling out its Next Generation Networks as it looks to steal a march on the newly merged Vodafone

Deutsche Telekom is pursuing strong growth in its fixed and mobile broadband offerings, according to the company's CEO, Tim Höttges. Speaking at the company's annual shareholder's meeting in Bonn, Hö…

Deutsche Telekom is pursuing strong growth in its fixed and mobile broadband offerings, according to the company's CEO, Tim Höttges. Speaking at the company's annual shareholder's meeting in Bonn, Höttges said that it would be investing billions of euros for the good of millions of citizens across Germany. 
 
"We are committed network investors, spending billions for millions. We are redoubling our efforts to build out broadband infrastructure with optical fibre,” said Höttges. 
 
“We want all Group units to contribute to [our] growth. We are a German company. We are the leading telco in Europe and occupy a strong position on both sides of the Atlantic,” he added. 
 
Last year Deutsche Telekom spent €5.4 billion on its networks in Germany, paving the way for the company to provide 26 million homes across Germany with speeds of up to 100Mbps and a further 15 million with speeds of up to 250Mbps by the end of the year. 
 
Höttges also emphasised DT's commitment to boosting upload, as well as download, speeds across its networks.  
 
“The days when we were all only recipients of data on the Internet are long since gone; now we are also senders. And Deutsche Telekom’s network makes uploading data possible,” he said.
 
Deutsche Telekom will face heightened competition from Vodafone, after it brought Liberty Global's German fibre asset, Unity Media. The newly consolidated Vodafone will be the biggest provider of Next Generation Networks in Europe and the second biggest player in Germany, behind DT. 
 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 