FreedomPop disrupts US market with launch of ultra-cheap MVNO

Unreal Mobile will provide unlimited data plans to its customers across the US for just $15 per month, the lowest price in the country.

FreedomPop claims that it is leveraging the proposed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, using it as a springboard to launch Unreal Mobile.

“A year ago, there was no way Sprint would have allowed us to offer UNREAL,” said Mauricio Sastre, FreedomPop SVP Strategy and Carrier Relations.

“Today however, their hands are tied, as Sprint and T-Mobile are held up in regulatory approvals contingent on their ability to demonstrate that competition won't suffer. Given that FreedomPop’s platform is enabling large companies like Dish to launch new MVNO brands in months, we decided to use it for our own purposes.”

Unreal Mobile will offer unlimited data packages across the same 4G and LTE capable network used by FreedomPop. Unreal Mobile will target rapid take up in the coming months, as the network looks to go live in early summer 2018.

“More than half of Americans use less than the nationwide average of 1.6GB of data per month, yet are forced into expensive unlimited plans that cost upwards of $50 a month for data that goes unused,” said Samantha Lewe, Unreal Mobile's CEO.

“With many experts predicting a rise in prices as the market consolidates, we knew it was time to offer the American public a full service, lowest-price alternative that delivers the same great features but guarantees pricing no matter what happens in the rest of the market.”