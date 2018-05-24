Thursday, 24 May 2018

FreedomPop disrupts US market with launch of ultra-cheap MVNO

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 24 May 18

FreedomPop will launch Unreal Mobile in the coming months, offering the US' lowest priced unlimited data bundles

US operator FreedomPop is set to disrupt the US mobile telecoms market with the rollout of its new MVNO, Unreal Mobile.  Unreal Mobile will provide unlimited data plans to its customers across the US for just $15 per month…

US operator FreedomPop is set to disrupt the US mobile telecoms market with the rollout of its new MVNO, Unreal Mobile. 

Unreal Mobile will provide unlimited data plans to its customers across the US for just $15 per month, the lowest price in the country. 

FreedomPop claims that it is leveraging the proposed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, using it as a springboard to launch Unreal Mobile. 

“A year ago, there was no way Sprint would have allowed us to offer UNREAL,” said Mauricio Sastre, FreedomPop SVP Strategy and Carrier Relations. 

“Today however, their hands are tied, as Sprint and T-Mobile are held up in regulatory approvals contingent on their ability to demonstrate that competition won't suffer. Given that FreedomPop’s platform is enabling large companies like Dish to launch new MVNO brands in months, we decided to use it for our own purposes.”

Unreal Mobile will offer unlimited data packages across the same 4G and LTE capable network used by FreedomPop. Unreal Mobile will target rapid take up in the coming months, as the network looks to go live in early summer 2018. 

“More than half of Americans use less than the nationwide average of 1.6GB of data per month, yet are forced into expensive unlimited plans that cost upwards of $50 a month for data that goes unused,” said Samantha Lewe, Unreal Mobile's CEO. 

“With many experts predicting a rise in prices as the market consolidates, we knew it was time to offer the American public a full service, lowest-price alternative that delivers the same great features but guarantees pricing no matter what happens in the rest of the market.”

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 