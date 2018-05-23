TIM fast-tracks 5G plans in San Marino

Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced another milestone in its quest to make San Marino the first 5G ready state in Europe. Following up on the signing of an MoU with the government of San Marino, TIM has launched the first millimetere wave (mmWave) 5G mobile test device…

Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced another milestone in its quest to make San Marino the first 5G ready state in Europe.

Following up on the signing of an MoU with the government of San Marino, TIM has launched the first millimetere wave (mmWave) 5G mobile test device, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

TIM hailed this as a crucial step in consolidating its efforts on 5G, along with its partners Nokia and Qualcomm.

"By the end of the summer, the first mobile sites will be adapted to the new 5G radio interface, coinciding with the progressive introduction of small cells, small and low power antennas which, connected by fibre optic cable and located in various areas of the country, will provide performance levels unattainable with current technologies, and with minimum environmental impact,” said Cesare Pisani, TIM San Marino CEO.

5G will bring a wealth of benefits to San Marino and will help the tiny, hilltop nation kickstart its digital economy and nurture growth in its tourism sector.

“The new applications developed thanks to 5G – pointed out Andrea Zafferani, Secretary of State for Industry with special responsibility for Telecommunications – will bring economic and social benefits to the whole community of San Marino and will put the Republic of San Marino in a unique position among European States in terms of both technological innovation and the efficiency and quality of services offered to tourists and citizens”.

TIM expects to commercially launch 5G capable handsets in Italy and San Marino in 2019. The handsets will likely utilise spectrum in the 3.5GHz band.