Bluesky and Esri sign NGN partnership

Bluesky and Esri have announced a strategic partnership to support the rollout of 5G and full fibre gigabit connectivity in the UK.

Bluesky, who specialise in aerial mapping, will combine their expertise with Esri's wealth of experience in spatial analytics to support the implementation of Next Generation Networks (NGNs) in the UK.

“Demand for wireless coverage and faster broadband connectivity is increasing exponentially in the UK and telecoms companies are investing billions of pounds in the installation of new wireless and fibre communication networks,” commented James Harvey, Partner and Alliances Manager, Esri UK. “By partnering with Bluesky for the provision of the most up-to-date and accurate geographic data we can help the industry make informed decisions, improving service levels and achieving cost savings.”

The company's believe that a combination of ArcGIS software, Esri UK services and high resolution aerial photography and data from Bluesky, will help the industry design and plan 5G and fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) networks more quickly and cost effectively.

