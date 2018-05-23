Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Bluesky and Esri sign NGN partnership

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 23 May 18

The companies will work together on solutions designed to help telcos rollout 5G and gigabit capable broadband

Bluesky and Esri have announced a strategic partnership to support the rollout of 5G and full fibre gigabit connectivity in the UK. Bluesky, who specialise in aerial mapping, will combine their expertise with Esri's wealth of experience in spatial analytics to support the implementation of Next Generation Networks (NGNs) in the UK…

Bluesky and Esri have announced a strategic partnership to support the rollout of 5G and full fibre gigabit connectivity in the UK.

Bluesky, who specialise in aerial mapping, will combine their expertise with Esri's wealth of experience in spatial analytics to support the implementation of Next Generation Networks (NGNs) in the UK.    

“Demand for wireless coverage and faster broadband connectivity is increasing exponentially in the UK and telecoms companies are investing billions of pounds in the installation of new wireless and fibre communication networks,” commented James Harvey, Partner and Alliances Manager, Esri UK. “By partnering with Bluesky for the provision of the most up-to-date and accurate geographic data we can help the industry make informed decisions, improving service levels and achieving cost savings.”

The company's believe that a combination of ArcGIS software, Esri UK services and high resolution aerial photography and data from Bluesky, will help the industry design and plan 5G and fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) networks more quickly and cost effectively.

“Demand for wireless coverage and faster broadband connectivity is increasing exponentially in the UK and telecoms companies are investing billions of pounds in the installation of new wireless and fibre communication networks,” commented James Harvey, Partner and Alliances Manager, Esri UK. “By partnering with Bluesky for the provision of the most up-to-date and accurate geographic data we can help the industry make informed decisions, improving service levels and achieving cost savings.”

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 