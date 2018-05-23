Netcomm Wireless and Ericsson announce IoT partnership

Netcomm Wireless has joined Ericsson's IoT Accelerator platform, linking its 4G LTE Machine-to-Machine devices to provide seamless and smooth connectivity. “We’re in full progress of expanding the IoT Ecosystem of device and application partners interoperable with the IoT Accelerator platform…

“We’re in full progress of expanding the IoT Ecosystem of device and application partners interoperable with the IoT Accelerator platform, and we see this collaboration with NetComm Wireless and the portfolio of IIoT devices that they bring as a great contribution to that ecosystem, unleashing opportunities on the Internet of Things for operators leveraging cellular connectivity,” said Steffen Conradsen, head of device & application partner ecosystem, IoT at Ericsson.

The collaboration will help to smooth out deployment of Massive IoT applications and will see the two firms continue to work closely together to develop a number of innovative solutions.

“The new collaboration will help to address the fragmentation challenges that the IoT ecosystem has faced from the outset and we’re pleased to join Ericsson in enabling the uptake of IoT by operators and enterprises more seamlessly,” said Timo Brouwer, chief operating officer, NetComm Wireless.

“Operators and other ecosystem players now have global access to tools that eliminate the high development costs and proprietary restrictions that stand in the way of large-scale IoT deployments,” he said.

NetComm Wireless’ LwM2M devices are certified for deployment across the globe including Europe, the USA, Canada, the UAE, South East Asia, Japan and Australia.