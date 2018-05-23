Cross network dynamic roaming key to IoT implementation

As the Internet of Things (IoT) plays an increasingly prominent role in our day to day lives, wireless connectivity will be crucial to ensuring its seamless integration, according to industry experts…

The Wireless Broadband Alliance has published a new whitepaper analysing the role of cross-network device roaming in the rollout of IoT technology.

“Cross-network device roaming is becoming increasingly important to fulfil the vast scalability requirements of the IoT. Yet deploying IoT roaming services is no easy feat, and the process will take several years,” said Tiago Rodrigues, General Manager of the WBA. “The industry must work together, which is why the WBA is advocating the use of WRIX to provide industry-wide standards for service providers. Having identified several areas where the framework can be enhanced, the WBA is now working to evolve WRIX to increase its capabilities, longevity, and industry value to support IoT roaming use cases.”

It is estimated that over 20 billion IoT devices will be connected by 2020, creating huge demand for bandwidth and network capacity. WBA's new report addresses the need to find a dynamic way for devices to search for a compatible network and automatically roam, facilitating ubiquitous and seamless connectivity.

The WBA’s latest white paper, IoT Interoperability: Dynamic Roaming, is available to download here.