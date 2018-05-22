Facebook CEO agrees to live-stream privacy meeting with EU leaders

CEO founder and CEO, Marrk Zuckerberg, has agreed that his forthcoming meeting with leaders from the European parliament can be live streamed. Zuckerberg had previously agreed to meet with EU leaders but only in a behind closed doors setting…

The news was broken by Antonio Tajani, president of the European parliament, on Twitter.

"I have personally discussed with Facebook CEO Mr Zuckerberg the possibility of webstreaming meeting with him. I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens. I thank him for the respect shown towards EP. Meeting tomorrow from 18:15 to 19:30," he tweeted.

European leaders have summoned Zuckerberg to discuss his company's handling of personal data and the fall-out from the Cambridge Analytica scandal that engulfed the company last month.

Zuckerberg originally agreed to the talks but only if they were in a behind-closed0-doors setting. More than 30,000 people signed a petition calling the discussions to be made public.

The talks will be streamed on the European Parliament's webstreaming website on Tuesday between 18:15 and 19:30 Central European Time.