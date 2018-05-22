BT launches 4G assisted broadband for SMEs

BT has launched a business grade broadband product that switches automatically to 4G signal if and when the regular signal drops out. BT says that the service is particularly aimed at helping SMEs to stay better connected…

“We recognise that a reliable, always on broadband connection is essential for businesses. So we’ve packed even more innovation into our award winning Smart Hub to provide SMEs with a failsafe method to stay online. We are very excited about this new service because it combines the strengths of our fixed broadband network and the UK’s most powerful Wi-Fi signal with the most extensive 4G network in the country. This delivers a highly resilient broadband service which will keep SMEs – the backbone of the UK economy - up and running,” said Mike Tomlinson, MD, SME for BT.

The 4G Assure service is part of BT's push towards delivering converged service offerings to its business and residential customers. The service will be available free of charge to BT's existing Ultrafast and Infinity Premium customers, whilst consumers who purchase BT's standard business broadband can add 4G Assure for £8 per month.