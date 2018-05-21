Weekend Round Up - DT issues cease and desist letter to UK firm

Romania – Romanian ISPs are successfully providing download speeds of 100Mbps to over 65 per cent of their customers, a new study has found. The number of full fibre connections in Romania doubled to 1.1 million last year, as the country forges ahead with its plans to rollout gigabit capable connectivity…

Romania – Romanian ISPs are successfully providing download speeds of 100Mbps to over 65 per cent of their customers, a new study has found.

The number of full fibre connections in Romania doubled to 1.1 million last year, as the country forges ahead with its plans to rollout gigabit capable connectivity.

Broadband subscriptions in Romania rose to 4.8 million by the end of 2017.

Germany – Deutsche Telekom has issued a cease and desist letter to UK based firm dataJAR, based on the company's use of the colour pink in its branding.

Deutsche Telekom, and its subsidiary T-Mobile, has a trademark for the use of the colour magenta in its branding and the company believes that dataJAR has infringed this copyright. DT has said that allowing dataJAR to use the colour scheme could lead customers to believe that there was an affiliation between the two companies.

UK – UK mobile network operator and vendor Three has announced that it will stop selling 3G only handsets.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do as a business and we are therefore continually striving to provide the best possible experience for them on our network. Our research has shown that the customers that are using all the benefits of 4G are happier and enjoying all the benefits of being able to stream, share and snap to their hearts content," said Dave Dyson, CEO at Three UK.

“We recognise that this is a significant milestone for us as a business and for the market, just as the introduction of 3G was at the turn of the century and we are proud to be driving the industry forwards once more,” he added.

Belarus – Belarus has pledged to set up a number of 5G testing zones in 2019, according to the country's Minister of Communications.

‘The international standard 5G is not expected to appear until the autumn, and accordingly we will provide further information on proposed pilot zones next year,’ he said.

In a series of tests conducted with Huawei earlier this year, Belarussian Cloud Technologies achieved download speeds in excess of 2Gbps.

