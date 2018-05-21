Openreach invests in Scotland's digital future

Openreach has announced a £400,000 investment in full fibre networks in Scotland, as the company looks to increase the number of digital engineers it employs. Openreach's chairman Clive Selley announced that the investment will be made to fast track a new generation of digital engineers to rollout full fibre networks across Scotland…

Openreach has announced a £400,000 investment in full fibre networks in Scotland, as the company looks to increase the number of digital engineers it employs.

Openreach's chairman Clive Selley announced that the investment will be made to fast track a new generation of digital engineers to rollout full fibre networks across Scotland.

Over 4,000 people have applied for 400 roles with Openreach. The new recruits will graduate from Openreach's national training centre in Livingstone. Up to 40 of these graduates will be transferred directly to work on the rollout of fibre to the home (FTTH) services in Edinburgh. The investment has been welcomed by the Scottish government.

“Educating the next generation of digital engineers is absolutely vital to ensuring we meet our digital ambitions. I therefore welcome this investment from Openreach in their fibre training school, which will underpin the roll-out of high-speed broadband to communities across Scotland,” said Keith Brown MSP, cabinet secretary for the Economy, Jobs and Fair Work.

Openreach has committed itself to providing 3 million FTTH connections by the end of 2020.

“When it comes to delivering world class digital infrastructure, Openreach people in Scotland have unrivalled experience, expertise and capability – and we want that to continue.

“Our new engineers are helping us provide better service, broader coverage and faster broadband speeds throughout the country, and this new training school will make sure they have the skills they need to get the job done. We’re confident that our investment in people and networks across Scotland have a big role to play in the country’s future economic success,” said Clive Selley, chairman, Openreach.

