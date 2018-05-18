Friday, 18 May 2018

The FTTH Council Europe elects 7 new board members

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
The new members join the board at an exciting time for the organisation, with FTTH penetration levels on the rise across Europe

The FTTH Council Europe has elected seven new members to its board of directors, following the organisation's Spring 2018 General Assembly.  Mike Knott of Corning Optical Communications…

The FTTH Council Europe has elected seven new members to its board of directors, following the organisation's Spring 2018 General Assembly. 

Mike Knott of Corning Optical Communications, Ismail Adibelli of Genexis, Antoni Bosch of Prysmian, Florian Damas of Nokia, Kees de Waard of Skylane Optics, Magnus Angermund of Hexatronic and Open Fibre's Luigi Gambardella will all serve two-year terms on the board of directors. 

“In recent years FTTH has evolved in sometimes unexpected ways. That’s why it is critical that the Council continues to work closely with operators in this changing landscape – promoting innovation and embracing convergence and new technologies,” said Mike Knott.

A recent report issued by the FTTH Council Europe suggested that across Europe, FTTH penetration levels had reached 33 per cent, with adoption on the rise thanks to a raft of funding initiatives across the continent. However, the UK still lags way behind many of its European neighbours, with FTTH penetration levels in the UK still hovering around the 1 per cent mark. 

Board members of the FTTH Council play an important role in steering the direction the Council takes in its various initiatives. The board is headed by its president, Ronan Kelly of Adtran and Tobias Ahl of Rala. 

