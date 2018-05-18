EE: Average UK Smart Home will have 50 connected devices by 2023

The average UK household will contain 50 connected devices by 2023 as the Smart Home sub-sector booms, according to Marc Allera, CEO of BT's Consumer Division. Speaking at a BT Consumer Group event in London on Tuesday, Allera said that the number of connected devices per household was set to increase 5…

The average UK household will contain 50 connected devices by 2023 as the Smart Home sub-sector booms, according to Marc Allera, CEO of BT's Consumer Division.

Speaking at a BT Consumer Group event in London on Tuesday, Allera said that the number of connected devices per household was set to increase 5-fold over the next five years, leaving numerous opportunities for telcos to capitalise on.

BT's mobile subsidiary, EE, has identified the Smart Home sub-sector as a key market in which to grow its brand. Speaking at the same event, EE's managing director for Marketing, Max Taylor, announced that the company would be launching a new range of Smart Home products and services in June 2018.

"Today, we announce that we are expanding into a new category – the Smart Home. The Smart Home category is expected to grow rapidly over the next 5 years – anything from 100 to 200 per cent, depending on which analyst you talk to," he said.

The move is a slight change of direction for EE, and while the company will not be launching any of its own Smart Home hardware, it seems to be operating on the idea that if a device can be connected, why shouldn't EE sell it?

"EE is launching a Smart Home range from all the leading brands: Nest, Hive, Honeywell, Google, Apple, a range of smart doorbells, smart thermostats and lightbulbs, and, of course, voice assistants.

"Importantly we have a range for all device ecosystems and this range will be available from June," he said.

