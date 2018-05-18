Facebook CEO to meet European leaders over data privacy

Facebook CEO and founder, Mark Zuckerberg, will meet members of the European Parliament to discuss the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal that engulfed the company last month. While a date for the meeting has not yet been set…

Facebook CEO and founder, Mark Zuckerberg, will meet members of the European Parliament to discuss the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal that engulfed the company last month.

While a date for the meeting has not yet been set, it is understood that the meeting will take place behind closed doors, sometime next week.

"Our citizens deserve a full and detailed explanation. I welcome Mark Zuckerberg's decision to appear in person before the representatives of 500 million Europeans. It is a step in the right direction to restoring confidence," said Antonio Tajani, president of the European parliament, in a statement to the press.

In addition to the behind closed doors discussions, it is understood that there will also be a public hearing in the near future, however, this may only be attended by Zuckerberg's subordinates, rather than the man himself.

Facebook's shares plummeted by over 5 per cent in March, when news of the data mishandling scandal first broke. Analysts estimated that the company had $27 billion of its value wiped out overnight, with sshare falling to $152.22. Since then, Facebook's share price has risen steadily and shares are now trading at $183.20 per share, just £1.89 shy of it's pre-scandal trading price.

Mr Zuckerberg has so far resisted calls to meet with the UK's parliament to discuss Facebook's handling of data in Britain.