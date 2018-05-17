Thursday, 17 May 2018

Verizon to rollout 5G in 4 key US cities by Q4 2018

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 16 May 18

Verizon has so far named two out of the four cities that are to receive 5G later this year

Verizon will launch fully commercialised 5G networks in four US cities later this year, according to the company's CEO Lowell McAdam.

In an interview with CNBC, McAdam revealed that Sacramento and Los Angeles would be two of the first cities in North America to get 5G.  

"I think we're a lot closer than people think. We're locking in on four [cities] this year," McAdam said.

"We'll launch by the fourth quarter [of 2018]. We've had some great partnerships with some forward-thinking mayors. We want to show the impact and the scale of 5G," he added.

Verizon has allocated between $17 billion and $17.8 billion in capital expenditure budget for 2018, as it prepares to launch 5G networks across the country.  

Rolling out 5G services will demand huge amounts of resources, particularly in North America.

"We bought 36 million miles of fibre cabling. We are putting fibre out there so that we can have big pipes feeding the cells," said McAdam, acknowledging the sheer scale of his company's efforts.

