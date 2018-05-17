BT's hybrid Smart Network will offer seamless connectivity by 2022

BT is launching the UK's first fully converged communications network, which will allow its customers to access seamless connectivity across BT's broadband, WIFI and mobile networks. The new converged Smart Network is scheduled to be completed in 2022…

BT is launching the UK's first fully converged communications network, which will allow its customers to access seamless connectivity across BT's broadband, WIFI and mobile networks. The new converged Smart Network is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Launched by BT's newly formed Consumer Business Group – comprised of BT, EE and Plusnet – the Smart Network will provide guaranteed connectivity, allowing BT to provide ubiquitous service for its quad-play offerings.

“BT runs the UK’s most advanced mobile and broadband networks, but our customers demand better connections, and the best service no matter where they are. We’re investing across BT, EE and Plusnet so that we can provide our customers with the widest choice of products and services, on the best networks, and with the best service in the UK,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business.

“We’re beginning our journey to create one converged, smart network built on our world-leading fixed and mobile networks – going beyond 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and ultrafast broadband to seamlessly connect our customers wherever they are to the things that matter most to them.”

BT Consumer customers will be able to access download speeds of up to 300Mbps on the Smart Network, with BT's Ultrafast customers receiving guaranteed speeds of at least 100Mbps.

By investing in the new network, BT also hopes to increase its customers' "time on 4G" score to over 99 per cent.

BT will also be investing heavily in its WIFI networks to ensure that its customers receive reliable connectivity in dense, urban areas.

BT's Consumer division currently boasts over 30 million customers across its three distinct brands, serving 13 million households across the UK.