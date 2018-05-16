Openreach begins consultation period on digital voice services

Openreach has begun a consultation process with its Communication Provider customers, over the digitalisation of voice services. The consultation will pave the way for the rollout of Voice over IP services…

Openreach has begun a consultation process with its Communication Provider customers, over the digitalisation of voice services. The consultation will pave the way for the rollout of Voice over IP services, following the removal of traditional voice services which run over legacy infrastructure, set to be removed in 2025.

“We’re launching this consultation because we’re committed to play a leading role in helping the industry move from analogue to digital products by 2025," said Mark Logan, product director at Openreach.

“As our customers demand faster and more reliable connectivity, we’ve already accelerated our plans to build more Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband technology across Britain, and we expect to reach three million premises by the end of 2020. At the same time, we’re developing new, digital, broadband-only products that will no longer rely on BT’s ageing analogue voice platform.

“The move from analogue to digital opens up exciting opportunities for our CPs to develop new products and services which will drive their businesses forward and meet their customers’ demands for decades to come,” he added.

Openreach currently provides voice and broadband services to 32 million customers in the UK. The consultation comes after Openreach's parent company BT announced that it planned to migrate all customers from its traditional analogue phone network to a new, digital, internet based service by 2025.