Saturday, 12 May 2018

EE will pay £120m to Phones4U administrators

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 11 May 18

Phones4U had debts of £635 million when it ceased trading

EE has agreed to pay £120 million to former mobile retailer Phones4U, following a ruling in the High Court. EE will make the payment to the administrators of the now defunct chain of mobile phone shops…

EE has agreed to pay £120 million to former mobile retailer Phones4U, following a ruling in the High Court.

EE will make the payment to the administrators of the now defunct chain of mobile phone shops, to cover commission on mobile contracts sold by the former retailer.

“Since 2015 the administrators have separately made allegations that EE and other mobile network operators colluded to procure P4U’s insolvency. We dispute these allegations vigorously and to date no proceedings have been issued,” BT said in a statement.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Phones4U owed over £630 million when it was declared bankrupt. Phones4U went under when a host of network operators pulled out of the firm, opting to sell their contracts directly.

The announcement comes during a frenetic period for EE's parent company, BT, in which it announced 13,000 job cuts and that it intended to quit its London headquarters, in an attempt to save £1.5 billion over the next 3 years. 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 