Huawei to launch first smartphone based Bitcoin wallet

Chinese technology giant Huawei is set to roll out BTC.com's Bitcoin Wallet on its smartphones. The app will allow users to track cryptocurrency mining, and gather blockchain data…

Chinese technology giant Huawei is set to roll out BTC.com's Bitcoin Wallet on its smartphones.

The app will allow users to track cryptocurrency mining, and gather blockchain data. It will also allow users to pay for everyday purchases with crypto currency through its mobile wallet application.

"Cryptocurrencies have recently expanded the human understanding of digital economy at a large scale ... We expect to see massive growth in global cryptocurrency adoption habits in the near future," said Dr. Jaime Gonzalo, vice president of Huawei Mobile Services.

The move will also open up Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to users in China, as the Chinese government currently blocks Android's Google Play and Apple's iTunes stores, making it difficult for Chinese consumers to access cryptocurrency apps.

“BTC.com is democratizing Bitcoin by breaking down barriers to entry and ensuring new users can access Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash in a simple, secure and trusted environment.

"China is almost a ‘cashless economy’ today, accounting for almost 62% of all global mobile transactions. This dwarfs the estimated $49.3 billion in total mobile payment transactions in the United States in 2017, which highlights the amazing opportunity cryptocurrencies have in replacing fiat currency as the currency of choice for mobile payments," Alejandro de la Torre, VP of Business Operations, BTC.com, told journalists.