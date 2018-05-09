Wednesday, 09 May 2018

Sckipio Gfast investment reaches $50 million

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 08 May 18

The latest round of funding, led by MegaChips, Intel Capital and Gemini Israel Ventures reached $10 million

Gfast chip manufacturer, Sckipio, has revealed that it has raised close to $50 million, with its latest round of funding generating $10 million. The additional investment will help Sckipio to support the rollout of Gfast with tier one service providers across the road…

Gfast chip manufacturer, Sckipio, has revealed that it has raised close to $50 million, with its latest round of funding generating $10 million.

The additional investment will help Sckipio to support the rollout of Gfast with tier one service providers across the road.

The latest round of investment was led by a range of international players, including MegaChips, Intel Capital and Gemini Israel Ventures.

“We see a tremendous global opportunity for Gfast and see Sckipio as the leading player,” said Akira Takata, MegaChips president and CEO.

“Of equal importance, MegaChips has a long history working with Sckipio executives and believes strongly in the company’s team, technology, vision and execution.”

“The Sckipio team has incredible technological foresight and knows how to bring true innovations to the market,” said David Baum, Sckipio CEO. “The new investment will fund R&D at the level required to be a continual leader in the Gfast market,” he added.

As the pursuit of gigabit capable broadband services increases, a recent survey by broadbandtrends found that 80 per cent of service provides plan to deploy Gfast in oneform or the other by the end of 2018.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 