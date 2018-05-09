Weekend Round Up - South Korea announces 5G spectrum auction

South Korea – The South Korean government has confirmed that it will hold its 5G spectrum auction on the 15th June 2018. The country's Ministry of Science and ICT confirmed that it will auction in the 3.5GHz and 28GHz spectrum range. South Korea's big 3 operators, SK Telecom, KT Corp and LG U+ will all bid in the auction. South Korea had been expected to launch its first commercialised 5G services in March 2019…

South Korea – The South Korean government has confirmed that it will hold its 5G spectrum auction on the 15th June 2018.

The country's Ministry of Science and ICT confirmed that it will auction in the 3.5GHz and 28GHz spectrum range. South Korea's big 3 operators, SK Telecom, KT Corp and LG U+ will all bid in the auction.

South Korea had been expected to launch its first commercialised 5G services in March 2019, but some analysts have suggested that the prompt timing of the spectrum auction could bring that date forward.

France – Nokia and SFR joined forces to conduct 5G testing in France. The tests resulted in the successful completion of a 5G call using the 5G New Radio system, using the 3.5GHz frequency band.

"Nokia is pleased to support SFR in accelerating its implementation of 5G and developing new business models that will enrich the user experience. By testing 5G technologies now, we can place SFR ahead of the needs of its data-hungry customers while preparing the operator for the launch of next-generation services," said Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

Qatar – Vodafone will invest in three Qatari start-ups in an attempt to drive innovation in the Gulf state.

“At Vodafone Qatar, we understand that innovation is key to the success of much of Qatar’s ambitious vision for the future and so we are committed to supporting innovative Qatari start-ups. As a digital first operation, innovation runs through our DNA.

“From the Internet of Things, world-leading mobile infrastructure, fixed line investments, through to leading applications and services that put customers in control of their spending – it’s taking shape in every corner of our operation each and every day,” said Mohamed al-Yami, External Affairs director at Vodafone Qatar.

Nigeria – Airtel's West African division has announced that it has launched 4G LTE services in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. The service will help Nigeria provide a heightened range of mobile services throughout its capital.

“Ours is a 4G service that is not only fast and reliable but a 4G service that works. We are enabling mobile first, mobile only access to the internet. If you have only one TV in your household, you don’t have to argue over remote control. Your phone equals your TV," said Airtel’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Segun Ogunsanya.

“Already, I have started getting some positive reviews of the Airtel 4G service in Abuja. We pioneered GSM in Nigeria. First GSM call in Nigeria was made on our network in 2001. Now we are launching the best 4G network in Abuja. We keep connecting people and businesses,” he said.

