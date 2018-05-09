Synchronoss to acquire honeybee

Global technology firm Synchronoss is set to acquire US based software firm honeybee, according to a company release. honeybee provides a range of digital solutions which focus on optimising customer experience for telcos…

“honeybee’s digital platform will further augment our industry-leading expertise in optimizing digital channels to deliver an outstanding experience to the customers of Telecommunications, Media and Technology organizations,” said Glenn Lurie, president and CEO, Synchronoss.

“Our acquisition of honeybee Solutions is a key component of our future product strategy to deliver true omni-channel solutions and is indicative of our aggressive investment in Digital. We’re committed to exceeding market expectations around cross-channel customer and employee experience, as this deal ultimately proves,” he added.

The acquisition will allow Synchronoss to leverage honeybee's expertise in creating and adapting digital sales processes for contact centres, retail stores, and online channels. The acquisition will strengthen Synchronoss' digital solutions portfolio by adding enhanced platform capabilities.

Synchronoss expects the deal to be completed by the end of May.

In other news, Synchronoss was recently selected by Sprint to transform its online services to its business customers.