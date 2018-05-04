Orange: Gigabit capable full fibre broadband is essential for consumers and operators

Gigabit connectivity has the power to revolutionise the digital lives of consumers and network operators alike, says Orange's director for network strategy, Yves Bellego. Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom at the Gigabit Access event in Brussels…

Gigabit connectivity has the power to revolutionise the digital lives of consumers and network operators alike, says Orange's director for network strategy, Yves Bellego.

Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom at the Gigabit Access event in Brussels, Bellego said that full fibre networks would enable operators to offer better services at better margins.

"The future of connectivity and communications is going to be gigabit, and fibre is the right technology to provide this throughput," he said.

"We've been deploying FTTH for years now and we have a huge customer base. From a network perspective, we get a lot of benefit from the fibre networks – the high throughput, the opportunity to evolve our services and the ease of operations – fibre networks are much easier to maintain than the traditional copper networks.

"[Fibre networks] are also the bedrock from which we can launch nice bundle deals and increase our offerings and provide huge video capabilities to our customers," he said.

During the conference Belego took part in a lively panel session with representatives from Proximus and Moscow-based operator MGTS. Belego said that there was enormous scope for operators to work more closely together and learn from each other's example, as Europe looks to accelerate the rollout of gigabit capable fibre to the home (FTTH) services.

"We have different situations in different countries but in the end, we are facing similar challenges and we have the same type of opportunities. There is a real interest in sharing what we have learnt, which gives us a great opportunity to progress as an industry," he said.

