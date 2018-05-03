Deutsche Telekom claims European 5G first

Deutsche Telekom has claimed a European 5G first by deploying the first 5G capable antennae in Europe in its network in Germany. In a statement to the press, Deutsche Telekom revealed that it had deployed the antennae in its network in downtown Berlin…

Deutsche Telekom has claimed a European 5G first by deploying the first 5G capable antennae in Europe in its network in Germany.

In a statement to the press, Deutsche Telekom revealed that it had deployed the antennae in its network in downtown Berlin. The antennae are based on 5G New Radio technology. Using this technical setup, Deutsche Telekom claims to have successfully demonstrated Europe's first 5G data connection over a live network.

"We're continuing on our strong preparation course for the rollout of 5G in 2020," noted Claudia Nemat, Deutsche Telekom Board member for Technology and Innovation.

"Today, right in the heart of Berlin, we're taking the next decisive step – with the successful integration of commercial 5G technology into our network. We want to ensure that 5G is going to deliver on its promise of enhanced mobility, high speed and low latency."

DT's 5G mini-cluster spans five kilometres and utilises six antennae. An additional 70 cells will be added later in the year, creating a fully operational 5G testbed in Berlin.

"5G New Radio in Berlin is another major step towards 5G for all”, explained Walter Goldenits, Chief Technology Officer at Telekom Deutschland. "This 5G cluster in Berlin will serve as the basis for our future commercial 5G rollout in Germany. The antennas are providing important test results. At the same time, they are real elements of what will be our future 5G network. We are preparing the ground so that our network will be ready when the first 5G-capable smartphones appear on the market."

The antennae currently use spectrum in the 3.7GHz band under a testing license.