Orange beefs up its network security in Poland

Orange Polska has announced a strategic partnership with Israeli cyber security specialist SecBI, to ramp up its network security in Poland. The agreement will see the two companies working together to broaden Orange&rsquo…

Orange Polska has announced a strategic partnership with Israeli cyber security specialist SecBI, to ramp up its network security in Poland.

The agreement will see the two companies working together to broaden Orange’s network security competence. It will also extend to joint marketing activities and network security knowledge sharing, including joint participation in industry events and conferences.

“This partnership is aimed at enhancing our current portfolio of cybersecurity services, particularly in SOC-as-a-Service, breach response, triaging, and hunting,” said Tomasz Matula, director of ICT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity at Orange Polska.

“SecBI’s Autonomous Investigation technology allows us to offer new services such as threat hunting as a service. In addition, the visibility provided by SecBI’s full scope narrative of each attack, coupled with barely any false positive alerts, greatly increases our teams’ efficiency.”

The firms signed the strategic partnership after SecBI showcased a number of use cases, ranging from advanced malware detection to Bitcoin mining , that resulted in the identification of numerous threats.

“We are thrilled that Orange quickly understood the value of our technology and decided to embrace it on both a technical and commercial level. We’re confident that our Autonomous Investigation technology will boost Orange’s added value in the managed security market with the efficiencies it brings to the SOC, as well as innovative threat hunting services,” said Gilad Peleg, CEO of SecBI.