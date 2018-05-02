Masmovil hits 11 million mark for FTTH roll out in Spain

Spanish network operator Masmovil has revealed that it has increased its fibre to the home (FTTH) domestic footprint to more than 11 million properties. Spain's fourth largest network operator has also stated that it intends to pass a total of 14 million premises by the end of 2018…

"MASMOVIL Group expects to finish 2018 with a total of almost 14 million households with this technology - of which 5,1 million households will be own fiber and the rest with access to the Orange network-, without taking into account the regulated access to Telefonica's FTTH network, which will be launched in a first stage in May.

In this way, the Group continues with its strong commitment to invest in its own fiber networks which allow it to offer the best quality of service to its customers," Masmovil said in a statement to the press.

Spain is among the leading pioneers of FTTH in Europe, boasting very high penetration levels for FTTH and FTTP services across the country.

The figures will provide some perspective for regulators and operators in the UK who recently revealed that only 1.2 million people in the UK have access to FTTH services.

Masmovil has pledged to continue investing in its full fibre network, to deliver gigabit capable broadband services to the people of Spain.

"The Company continues to invest intensively in the development of its fibre network and we already have 11 million households in Spain. In just one year, we have been able to multiply our FTTH network by 10, reaching all the Spanish provinces with this technology", said Miguel Santos, CTO at Masmovil Group.