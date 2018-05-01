Openet appoints Jan Frykhammar to the board

Openet has appointed ex-Ericsson veteran Jan Frykhammar to its board of directors. Frykhammar spent nearly thirty years at European tech giant, Ericsson, and brings a wealth of experience to the role. “We are delighted to be welcoming such an accomplished and well…

Openet has appointed ex-Ericsson veteran Jan Frykhammar to its board of directors.

Frykhammar spent nearly thirty years at European tech giant, Ericsson, and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

“We are delighted to be welcoming such an accomplished and well-respected telecoms leader onto the board of directors. Having been an invaluable member of the executive team at Ericsson, Jan has in-depth insight to the changes needed for vendors and operators alike during this period of industry transformation,” said Niall Norton, CEO of Openet.

“With digital now a critical requirement, all BSS vendors must adapt their business models to put the evolving needs of operators first, and develop a profit model that is symbiotic. This, unfortunately, is far from the broken model we have today. With Jan on-board, I hope we [Openet] can continue to disrupt the industry and provide operators with an alternative approach to digital BSS,” he added.

Frykhammar has also served as a board member for the Swedish Chamber of Commerce. He will begin work with Openet with immediate effect.

"Openet is making real strides in supporting Operators with a new fresh way of thinking around digital transformations, and I am privileged to join the company’s board of directors at such a critical point in its growth. Having worked in the telecoms industry for almost 30 years, I hope to support the great Openet team to deliver on its high growth aspirations as well as defining winning strategies. Openet’s message of changing the game is right. The industry needs to change and I look forward to working closely with Niall, and the whole Openet team, to continue to drive disruption through innovation and delivering value for customers and stakeholders," Frykhammar said.