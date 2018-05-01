Weekend Round Up - Taiwan slaps ZTE with trade restrictions

Taiwan – Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has imposed restrictions on the supply of equipment to Chinese smartphone maker ZTE. Following a ban implemented by the US on the Chinese firm, Taiwan has decided to implement its own measures. While Taiwan will not go as far as the US in banning trade with ZTE, it will impose restrictions on strategic high…

Following a ban implemented by the US on the Chinese firm, Taiwan has decided to implement its own measures. While Taiwan will not go as far as the US in banning trade with ZTE, it will impose restrictions on strategic high-tech exports to ZTE.

In light of the US' ban, analysts had predicted that ZTE might look to producers in Taiwan to bridge the gap in its supply chain. However, the new legislation from the Taiwanese government looks to have scuppered that plan.

Belgium - Proximus has joined forces with Huawei to conduct a series of 5G trials in the 3.5 GHz band this week. The test demonstrated the possibilities and potential of 5G New Radio (NR) technology, making Proximus the first operator in Belgium to fully showcase the technology.

"As the specifications of 5G are becoming more and more clear, we are exploring the possibilities of this next generation mobile technology. These tests with Huawei are of great value for us as they enable us to gain valuable insights in this cutting-edge technology and the benefits it will bring to enterprises & consumers in Belgium. As such Proximus is preparing itself to bring 5G to Belgium," said Geert Standaert, CTO of Proximus.

Sri Lanka – CK Hutchinson Group has agreed to merge its operations in Sri Lanka with UAE telco Etisalat, according to a company release.

“Upon completion of the transaction, CKHH Group will have the majority and controlling stake in the combined entity,” said Serkan Okandan, CFO of the Etisalat Group.

CK Hutchinson has recently launched 4G services in Sri Lanka, dramatically improving network speeds and availability levels on the island.

The proposed deal is subject to regulatory approval from the pertinent authorities in Sri Lanka.

India – Idea Cellular posted a $144 million loss for the first quarter of 2018, highlighting once again the cut-throat conditions of India's telecoms market. Idea Cellular is currently awaiting approval from the Indian regulatory authorities for its proposed merger with Vodafone.

Despite the heavy loss, Idea Cellular did manage to beat analysts' expectations for the quarter, which predicted that India's third biggest carrier would lose approximately $200 million.

India's telecoms market is currently going through an extremely challenging period, characterised by very low margins and sky-high competition. The market has been rocked by the emergence of super low-cost data tariffs, provided by newcomer Reliance Jio.

