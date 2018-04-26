Thursday, 26 April 2018

Huawei and Globalcom to build new subsea cable in West Africa

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 26 April 18

The Glo2 cable will initially provide domestic connectivity in Nigeria, with the potential to extend down to Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Angola

Huawei has signed a deal with African telco Globacom to build a new subsea telecommunications cable off the Nigerian coast. The Glo2 cable will be approximately 850km long and will initially connect the Nigerian city of Lagos with towns and cities in the south…

Huawei has signed a deal with African telco Globacom to build a new subsea telecommunications cable off the Nigerian coast.

The Glo2 cable will be approximately 850km long and will initially connect the Nigerian city of Lagos with towns and cities in the south. The cable will provide ultra fast connectivity to the country's oil rich southern region, which will help the country maximise the profitability of its hydrocarbon value chain.  

“Glo2 will be the first submarine cable in Nigeria to land outside Lagos as the five existing submarine cables only landed in Lagos. Glo 2 will have capacity of 12Terabit per second and will provide ultra-high speed connection to oil platforms and communities to empower data coverage and support Enterprise market growth in this part of Nigeria,” explained Globacom’s regional director, Sanjib Roy.

The cable will be comprised of three fibre pairs and will boast a capacity of 12 terabits per second.

"Huawei is a proud to partner with Globacom to build a revolutionary submarine cable using innovative and leading technology. We believe the cable would bring a new era of digitalisation to the Nigerian economy,” said Li Beifang, managing director of Huawei Nigeria.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 