Huawei and Globalcom to build new subsea cable in West Africa

Huawei has signed a deal with African telco Globacom to build a new subsea telecommunications cable off the Nigerian coast. The Glo2 cable will be approximately 850km long and will initially connect the Nigerian city of Lagos with towns and cities in the south…

The Glo2 cable will be approximately 850km long and will initially connect the Nigerian city of Lagos with towns and cities in the south. The cable will provide ultra fast connectivity to the country's oil rich southern region, which will help the country maximise the profitability of its hydrocarbon value chain.

“Glo2 will be the first submarine cable in Nigeria to land outside Lagos as the five existing submarine cables only landed in Lagos. Glo 2 will have capacity of 12Terabit per second and will provide ultra-high speed connection to oil platforms and communities to empower data coverage and support Enterprise market growth in this part of Nigeria,” explained Globacom’s regional director, Sanjib Roy.

The cable will be comprised of three fibre pairs and will boast a capacity of 12 terabits per second.

"Huawei is a proud to partner with Globacom to build a revolutionary submarine cable using innovative and leading technology. We believe the cable would bring a new era of digitalisation to the Nigerian economy,” said Li Beifang, managing director of Huawei Nigeria.