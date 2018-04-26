O2 to convert 1,000 UK mobile sites to 4G following £524m spectrum spend

O2 is to connect 1,000 locations across the UK to its 4G network, following the company's £524 million spending spree at Ofcom's spectrum auction earlier this month. O2 spend close to £…

O2 is to connect 1,000 locations across the UK to its 4G network, following the company's £524 million spending spree at Ofcom's spectrum auction earlier this month.

O2 spend close to £206 million on 40 MHz of 4G spectrum in the 2.3 GHz range, in order to bolster its 4G capability across the UK. Now, O2 intends to switch over 1,000 sites across the UK to its 4G network.

Derek McManus, COO of O2, said: “We know how important a fast and reliable connection is to our customers which is why we’re putting our new 4G spectrum to use as quickly as possible. We were able to switch on the first sites within 24 hours. Our swift deployment of new 4G spectrum will further enhance the O2 experience for all of our UK customers.”

O2 hopes to have switched over 100 sites to 4G by the end of April as it looks to press ahead with the rapid rollout of its 4G network upgrade.

In a statement to the press, O2 said that the additional 4G spectrum would help it to meet the UK's rapidly growing demand for mobile date.

"Just last year the amount of mobile data the British public uses increased more than 46% as consumers increasingly choose mobile devices over laptops and televisions when it comes to browsing the internet or watching their favourite programmes," the statement read.

