EE boosts network coverage in Scotland

EE's network now covers 75 per cent of the country's landmass and has recently completed the building of its 90th site in Scotland in the last 12 months. The company has also pledged to build another 200 sites in the coming months while simultaneously upgrading its 2G sites to 4G.

The initiative is part of EE's UK wide plan to boost 4G availability for emergency service workers through its Emergency Services Network. Eventually, the network will provide 300,000 emergency service workers with access to 4G reception.

“Too much of Scotland has been left behind when it comes to mobile technologies. We’re investing across the country to put that right. We’ve already built 90 sites that are providing coverage for the first time, and there are more than 200 to go – this is going to revolutionise access to the digital economy across Scotland, and it will provide 4G coverage for the Emergency Services Network,” said Simon Frumkin, MD of Emergency Services Network at EE.

