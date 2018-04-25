CityFibre receives £538 million takeover bid

UK full fibre broadband specialists CityFibre has been the subject of a £538 million acquisition bid from an international consortium. The consortium, which is comprised of Antin and West Street Infrastructure Partners…

UK full fibre broadband specialists CityFibre has been the subject of a £538 million acquisition bid from an international consortium.

The consortium, which is comprised of Antin and West Street Infrastructure Partners, will pay 81 pence per share to acquire CityFibre – a 93 per cent premium on the value of the shares.

The bid will now need to be approved by a 75 per cent majority of CityFibre's share holders. The company's board of directors has already said that it will recommend that its shareholders accept the offer.

CityFibre is a key player in the UK's full fibre broadband sector. In conjunction with Vodafone it is currently involved in a massive rollout programme of FTTH services to over a million customers in 12 cities around the UK.

Vodafone and CityFibre have recently announced that Coventry, Edinburgh, Huddersfield and Stirling will be the next UK cities to be targeted by the initiative.

The acquisition of CityFibre is contingent upon regulatory approval from key regulators in China and the EU.

