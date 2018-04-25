New survey names Vodafone as UK's worst network operator

Vodafone has been named as the UK's worst mobile network operator for the seventh consecutive year, by a new consumer survey published by Which?. Vodafone scored the lowest of the UK's network operators for customer satisfaction with a score of just 49 per cent…

Vodafone scored the lowest of the UK's network operators for customer satisfaction with a score of just 49 per cent. The survey revealed that customers were distinctly unimpressed with Vodafone's levels of customer service, awarding it a score of just 11 per cent. Vodafone disputed the findings of the survey in a statement made to the press.

"Improving service for our customers is a top priority and we have been working hard to deliver results. These findings published by Which? really don’t match up with what our customers are telling us, with our own, independently verified customer satisfaction scores jumping 13 points from last year to their best ever level," read the statement.

Overall, the UK's big four network operators fared poorly, with EE (56 per cent), O2 (61 per cent) and Three (66 per cent) all failing to set the world alight.

It was left to the UK's virtual mobile network operators to carry the can for customer satisfaction. GiffGaff scored an impressive 81 per cent, whilst Asda Mobile (77 per cent) and Tesco Mobile (75 per cent) both fared well.

“The biggest providers are lagging behind smaller rivals who are doing a better job of giving customers what they want in terms of service and value for money. Customers who are fed up should look to switch provider as soon as they can. New reforms will soon mean that mobile customers will be able to switch provider by text message, which we hope will make it quicker and easier for customers to seek a better deal," said Alex Neill, Which? managing director of Home Products and Services.