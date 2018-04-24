Weekend Round Up - Nokia to help Canadian cities fund smart city initiatives

Canada – Nokia is joining forces with Smart City Capital to help Canadian cities fund the rollout of smart city initiatives. Smart City Capital is making over $2 billion of funding available for the initiative. "Funding is a major stumbling block for government entities embarking on the journey of a smart city transformation…

"Funding is a major stumbling block for government entities embarking on the journey of a smart city transformation. With our partner Smart City Capital, LLC, we bring our global expertise and the capital necessary to successfully execute and deliver smart city projects, across Canada," said Shawn Sparling, head of enterprise sales, Canada for Nokia.

The initiative is intended to expedite the adoption of smart city applications in areas including public safety, smart transit, autonomous vehicle and vehicle to X (V2X) technology.

Qatar – Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has implemented the next phase of its plan to cap roaming charges within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states (UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar).

The implementation of this regulation has reduced the cost of mobile top ups by 29.4% across the GCC and will further reduce in April each year until 2020.

Niger – Niger's state owned operator for fixed line and mobile telecommunications services, Niger Telecom, has officially launched commercial operations.

The newly formed entity is a product of the merger of Societe Nigerienne des Telecommunications (Sonitel) and its mobile unit SahelCom.

The company will offer tarriffs to customers across the north-west African nation, with prices as low as £3.70 for 2Gb of data.

Malaysia – Malaysia's Communications and Multimedia Minister has said that Malaysia has spent over $500 million ($2 billion Malaysian Rinngit) to bolster its telecommunications networks in the province of Sabah, over the last 10 years.

The Malaysian government has also announced the implementation of the North Sabah Digital Corridor initiative, which will cost $25m (RM100 million) to strengthen the high-speed broadband infrastructure in the northern zone of Sabah.

"This initiative basically includes projects to upgrade communication infrastructure and coverage, development of safe and smart community, and application development for Kudat, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud and Tuaran areas.

"It also supports the Nationwide Fiberisation Plan that was announced in 2017. The fiber infrastructure is needed because it will provide speed to the internet to ensure Sabah is moving towards the digital era," he said.

