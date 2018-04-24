Deutsche Telekom focuses on digitalisation in Western Balkan states

Deutsche Telekom says that it will focus on digitalisation in the Western Balkans as a key part of its international expansion strategy. DT is currently active in four countries in the region…

Deutsche Telekom says that it will focus on digitalisation in the Western Balkans as a key part of its international expansion strategy.

DT is currently active in four countries in the region, namely Croatia, Albania, Montenegro and Macedonia. The German company has over 5.75 million mobile customers in the region, as well as 1.3 million fixed line and 900,000 broadband customers in the region.

According to a company release, Deutsche Telekom hopes that by expanding its digital offering in the Western Balkan states, the company will be able to "strengthen democracy, foster economic prosperity and create an open society in the region".

“Digitisation is part of our daily life. It has already changed our way of communicating, working, living and even our way of thinking – digitisation is no longer just the buzzword as it was for quite some time. Digitisation is reality, is bringing people closer together, helping them share ideas and products, is enriching their lives,” said Srini Gopalan, board member for Europe at Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom has recently published a report entitled The Impact of Digital Transformation on the Western Balkans”, which it hopes will highlight the importance of digitalisation in the region.