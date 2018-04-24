Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Deutsche Telekom focuses on digitalisation in Western Balkan states

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 23 April 18

DT currently has over 7 million customers in the region and believes that it could be a key area for growth in the years to come

Deutsche Telekom says that it will focus on digitalisation in the Western Balkans as a key part of its international expansion strategy. DT is currently active in four countries in the region…

Deutsche Telekom says that it will focus on digitalisation in the Western Balkans as a key part of its international expansion strategy.

DT is currently active in four countries in the region, namely Croatia, Albania, Montenegro and Macedonia. The German company has over 5.75 million mobile customers in the region, as well as 1.3 million fixed line and 900,000 broadband customers in the region.

According to a company release, Deutsche Telekom hopes that by expanding its digital offering in the Western Balkan states, the company will be able to "strengthen democracy, foster economic prosperity and create an open society in the region".  

“Digitisation is part of our daily life. It has already changed our way of communicating, working, living and even our way of thinking – digitisation is no longer just the buzzword as it was for quite some time. Digitisation is reality, is bringing people closer together, helping them share ideas and products, is enriching their lives,” said Srini Gopalan, board member for Europe at Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom has recently published a report entitled The Impact of Digital Transformation on the Western Balkans”, which it hopes will highlight the importance of digitalisation in the region.

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 