BT Sport focuses on mobile content with new appointment

BT Sport has appointed EE's senior strategist, Matt Stagg, to the role of director of mobile strategy, sharpening the company's focus on mobile content delivery.

“Mobile is hugely important to our future. Matt will ensure we continue to lead the way with mobile innovation and capitalise on this growing audience,” said BT's chief operating officer Jamie Hindhaugh.

BT Sport has been focussing its attention on mobile content delivery in recent months, and recently conducted the world's first High Dynamic Range UHD mobile broadcast, during a Champions League match at Wembley.

Stagg will be responsible for steering BT's mobile strategy going forward.

“I’ve been working closely with BT Sport since well before EE became part of BT – they are Europe’s most ambitious and innovative broadcaster, and they have a very clear focus on the mobile opportunity,” he said on his appointment.

Stagg brings 25 years of industry experience to the role and was recently voted one of the 50 most influential people in online TV services. He is the Founder and Chairman of the Mobile Video Alliance and co-founder of the LTE-Broadcast Global Alliance.